What Leeds fans shouted at Victor Orta during Fulham game this weekend

Leeds United fans have made their feelings towards sporting director Victor Orta clear after some poor recent results and performances.

Javi Gracia’s side out-of-form side are in real danger near the bottom of the table after being thrashed 6-1 by Liverpool and then beaten 2-1 by Fulham in the space of a week.

This is far from good enough if Leeds want to stay in the Premier League, and it seems fans are laying the blame at Orta’s door.

Leeds Live reporter Beren Cross was at Craven Cottage yesterday and tweeted that there were sections of the travelling fans chanting for Orta to go.

Leeds have lost their way a bit after initially making a strong start to life back in the top flight under Marcelo Bielsa, though it looked like the time was right to replace him last season.

Unfortunately, replacements since then have not done well, while the sales of star duo Raphinha and Kalvin Phillips last summer have also surely hurt the team a great deal.