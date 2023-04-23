Manchester United send scouts to watch potential €75million transfer target

Manchester United scouts have reportedly been in attendance to watch Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa in a recent game.

The 23-year-old Portuguese shot-stopper has impressed in recent times, establishing himself as one of the finest young ‘keepers in Europe.

With David de Gea not performing at his best in recent times, it could be a good time for the Red Devils to sign someone like Costa, and it seems they are keeping close tabs on him, according to A Bola, as cited and translated by Sport Witness.

Costa has a €75million release clause, according to the report, so it remains to be seen if Man Utd will definitely be able to afford him.

United fans will no doubt feel some loyalty to De Gea after a great career at Old Trafford, but he’s also surely coming towards the end of his career as he no longer looks the player he once was.

The Spaniard can still produce great moments, but he’s also increasingly committing some high-profile and costly individual errors, while he’s also not entirely comfortable playing out from the back, which has become so important to the top teams in the modern game.