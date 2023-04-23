‘Has an ego’ – Journalist criticizes Newcastle United £45m signing

Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon has been criticised by journalist Ryan Taylor.

Gordon joined Newcastle from Everton in £45million move in January, but has not yet lived up to expectations at St James’ Park.

Newcastle fans will have hoped for more, and it seems Taylor shares many of their frustrations, as he criticises the player’s ego and questions how the deal came about.

“I feel like he seems to have a little bit of an ego for someone so young. The way he handled his Everton exit was shambolic really,” Taylor told Give Me Sport.

“I don’t know who’s advising him, but I feel like he just needs to focus on playing football, because it’s clear he’s a great talent, but ultimately, don’t get too big for your boots too quickly.”