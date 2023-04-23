(Video) Jacob Murphy lights up St James’ Park with second-minute opener vs Spurs

Newcastle United have taken an important first-half lead against Tottenham Hotspur during Sunday afternoon’s Premier League clash at St James’ Park.

The Magpies, led by English manager Eddie Howe, came into today’s mouth-watering game off the back of a surprise 3-0 defeat against Aston Villa last time out and desperate to bounce back to winning ways in order to keep their Champions League qualification hopes alive, the Toon have taken a huge step toward doing just that.

Coming out of the block flying and scoring after just 90 seconds, Newcastle United winger Jacob Murphy found himself just yards from Hugo Lloris’ goal line before lashing the ball beyond the experienced Frenchman.