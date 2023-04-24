Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Ryan Mason would the most likely person to replace Cristian Stellini as Tottenham Hotspur’s interim coach.

Romano took to his Twitter account to provide an update on the situation surrounding Stellini’s status as the temporary manager of Spurs.

He claimed that Mason is the current favourite to replace the Italian, but the decision is yet to be final. Chairman, Daniel Levy will likely come to a final decision fairly soon.

Stellini took charge of a number of games when former boss Antonio Conte was out due to an illness. However, when Conte was sacked at the end of March, Stellini has struggled since came in as interim manager.

He’s only won one league match from four Premier League games managed, drawing another and losing twice to AFC Bournemouth and a 6-1 thumping at the hands of top-four rivals Newcastle United this past weekend.

Mason has experience with managing Spurs before and only lost two Premier League matches from six when he was temporarily in charge of the north-London-based outfit.

Personally, we just can’t see Stellini bouncing back from the defeat at St James’ Park. Not only because the scoreline was so bad, but the matter in which they were beaten.

It took only 21 minutes for Newcastle to put five past Tottenham, which is not good enough for any professional side, let alone a side fighting with the Toon for the chance to play in the Champions League next season.

In our view, it’s clear the Spurs dressing room needs a fresh set of ideas after such a devastating defeat and considering the circumstances, Mason is likely an improvement.