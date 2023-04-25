Mauricio Pochettino to Chelsea deal could spoil Liverpool transfer plans

The potential appointment of Mauricio Pochettino could positively impact Mason Mount’s future with Chelsea.

TalkSport has reported that they’re hoping that the arrival of the Argentine will help convince the England midfielder to continue to play his football at Stamford Bridge beyond the end of this season, despite interest from Liverpool.

Yesterday The Athletic claimed that direct talks had been held between the club and Mount and that they want to keep hold of him.

In the same piece, it states that there are a number of clubs sniffing around the Chelsea star’s availability. These clubs include Arsenal and Liverpool, as well as Manchester United and Bundesliga outfit Bayern Munich.

Considering where the Blues are this season in the league, it’s understandable why someone like Mount may be looking at potential options elsewhere in England and abroad.

Pochettino has won all of his trophies as a manager in France during his time at Paris Saint-Germain, picking up three in total including a French League title.

However, whilst he may not have picked up silverware at Tottenham Hotspur, he’s certainly well admired for his time there. After all, he got them to their first and only Champions League final to date in 2019.

At Spurs, he managed and help produce a number of quality talents within the club. These players include Harry Kane, Christian Eriksen and Son Heung-min.

In fact, according to a Sky Sports report last month, a number of Tottenham players wanted him to return to manage them after Antonio Conte was sacked.

Having a manager that really finds a way to improve and connect with the players he manages is a very good sign, perhaps it will make Mount think twice before deciding to permanently leave Stamford Bridge this summer in the near future.

This could be a big blow for Liverpool, who would benefit from strengthening their ageing midfield with someone like Mount, who still has his best years ahead of him.