Arsenal are said to be keen on bringing in Pedro Neto as winger cover this summer to provide back up for their current wide men.

This is according to Football Transfers, who say that the Gunners want Neto to provide backup to Bukayo Saka, who has played 42 matches this season.

Arsenal held an interest in Neto back in August according to The Athletic, but their heavy spending in the summer meant that their pursuit of the Portuguese was cut short.

It has been a difficult 2022/23 for Neto, who was a Wolves regular for the first eight games of the season, before picking up an ankle injury in October, leaving him out of action until March.

Since returning, he has had to deal with most of his appearances coming from the bench, playing just 151 league minutes but that hasn’t deterred Arsenal from reaffirming their interest in the 23-year old.

With Saka one of Arsenal’s key players for both the present and future, perhaps a move for Neto wouldn’t be the worst idea to lessen the workload on the shoulders of the young English winger.