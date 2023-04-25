Exclusive: “No doubts” – Fabrizio Romano provides update on trio of new Arsenal contracts

Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the futures of Bukayo Saka, Reiss Nelson and William Saliba at Arsenal.

The Gunners will no doubt want to keep these three important players, especially Saka and Saliba, and it seems that one of those, at least, is looking very positive.

Writing exclusively for CaughtOffside in ‘the Daily Briefing’, Romano says there are no doubts about Saka staying at the Emirates Stadium, while talks are ongoing over Nelson, though things are not yet advanced with Saliba.

Romano said: “Bukayo Saka’s new Arsenal contract is agreed since one month, no doubts on that.

“For Reiss Nelson talks are ongoing, the player has to make a decision.

“The negotiations with William Saliba continue but it’s not something at final stages yet.”

Saka has been a star performer for Arsenal since rising up from their academy into the first-team, while Saliba has instantly become one of Mikel Arteta’s most important players since returning from a few spells out on loan this season.

Nelson, meanwhile, looks to have great potential as a squad player, who is versatile and hard working enough to shine in a number of different roles as needed.