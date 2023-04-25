Chelsea face paying €40million for potential transfer of Serie A star

Chelsea reportedly face paying around €40million for the transfer of Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana this summer.

The Blues are said to be considering Onana as an upgrade on both Edouard Mendy and Kepa Arrizabalaga, but Inter will not let him go on the cheap as they set their asking price at roughly €40m, according to Gazzetta dello Sport, as cited and translated by Goal.

Onana hasn’t been entirely convincing during his time at Inter, though he previously looked a top talent during his Ajax days, so it’s easy to imagine that he could come in and give Chelsea the upgrade they need in the number one position.

Both Mendy and Kepa have had their moments at Stamford Bridge, but it seems increasingly clear that neither is quite of the standard required to be the first choice ‘keeper for the long term.

Onana seems an option worth exploring, and if Inter do decide to let him go for €40m this summer, that might actually end up looking like quite a fair deal for all parties.

Chelsea won’t necessarily want to fall into the trap of spending a fortune on a new ‘keeper after getting little from their investment in Kepa, but €40m should be affordable for the west London giants.