Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano confirms “huge” contract offer for rumoured Arsenal & Chelsea transfer target

Crystal Palace have offered a huge new contract to star player Wilfried Zaha, though his future has not yet been resolved, according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

Zaha has been an outstanding performer for Palace down the years, and it’s easy to imagine he’d be tempted to try his luck at a bigger club or with a new challenge abroad as he approaches the end of his contract and potentially becomes a free agent this summer.

The Ivory Coast international could surely be good enough for the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea – two clubs he’s been linked with by the Guardian, though Romano did not name the specific teams chasing him at the moment.

Romano stated that Palace have tried their best to keep Zaha by offering him a lucrative new deal, but the 30-year-old will make a final decision on his next move later.

“I can confirm the reports that have been doing the rounds: yes, Crystal Palace have offered Wilfried Zaha a huge contract. They will insist to keep him but the decision on the player’s side will be made at the end of the season, not in April,” Romano explained.

“There are as many as eight or nine clubs informed on the conditions of the deal, Zaha is super appreciated not just in the Premier League, but Palace want to keep him.”

Zaha would surely be an upgrade on the likes of Kai Havertz, Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic at Chelsea, while Arsenal might benefit from more depth in attack as they’re a little overly reliant on youthful duo Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli.