Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has claimed that a deal between Chelsea and Mauricio Pochettino is in its ‘final stages’.

At the beginning of the month, the Blues parted ways with former manager Graham Potter. Club legend and former Chelsea manager Frank Lampard was then appointed as caretaker manager until the end of the season.

Following that, the club have been on the hunt for a new manager to take the reigns in the summer and it looks as if the Argentine is close to signing a contract with Chelsea.

Romano took to his Twitter account to provide the details, he claimed a meeting was held on Monday and both parties were close to an agreement with a deal being offered to him very soon.

We haven’t seen Pochettino managing in the Premier League since his time at Tottenham Hotspur. In nearly every single full season he had with the North London club, he was able to secure them a top-four finish.

Sky Sports’ Terry Gibson believes that the ex-Spurs boss will succeed at Stamford Bridge, labelling him as an ‘elite manager’, when speaking to the outlet.

Not only that, but the Blues have thrown money at players this season and it’s not worked at all. That could put a lot of pressure on Pochettino to be the problem solver at Chelsea.