Exclusive: ‘Very technical’ World Cup winner who ‘keeps everything ticking’ is potential Liverpool option

Although nothing has been decided as yet, it does appear that Liverpool have a plethora of transfer options available to them in the summer, including one ‘very technical’ World Cup winner.

Jurgen Klopp will need to get things exactly right in the summer transfer window if the Reds are to claw themselves back into the upper echelons of the Premier League next season.

He’d probably be the first to admit that the 2022/23 campaign has been a disappointment for a number of reasons, not least Liverpool’s lack of control in a number of games, which is something that had been a hallmark of Klopp’s side over the past couple of seasons.

A handful of players maybe able to provide that for the Merseyside outfit, and coming in at different price points.

Super agent, Haydn Dodge, believes that Brighton and Hove Albion star, Alexis Mac Allister is a player that could be ‘interesting’ for the Reds.

‘Is Alexis Mac Allister another potential option for Liverpool down the line if they miss out out on a Rice or a Mount?’ he wrote in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside.

‘I know everyone has been talking about Caicedo lately, but Mac Allister has just won a World Cup and keeps everything ticking.’

It’s not clear if the Seagulls would appreciate the vultures circling around one of their top talents, though Dodge believes that a sale for the club would represent a typical deal for the club.

‘If you look at the way Brighton are set up, their whole recruitment strategy and the way that they sell players, Mac Allister fits in that model,’ he added.

Depending what type of midfielder Klopp thinks would most benefit his squad, Mac Allister has the skill set to at least enter the conversation.

‘He fits the way that Liverpool want to play. He’s very technical, keeps the ball down, and although he’s not going to be a Henderson, he’s not going to run ragged and run all over the pitch, he’s one that potentially links play together especially if you’re playing a 4-3-3,’ Dodge admitted.

‘Much like Kante at Chelsea and Leicester when they interlock play but equally help to drive the team forward, Mac Allister can sit in front of the back four as well as being a box to box player which could be interesting.’