Video: Man City’s Erling Haaland grabs goal number 49 to finish off Arsenal

He’d been denied time and time again by Aaron Ramsdale throughout Man City’s game against Arsenal, but at the death, Erling Haaland wouldn’t be denied his 49th goal of an incredible season.

The Gunners had even had the temerity to get a goal back through Rob Holding to make the scoreline slightly more respectable, before the Norwegian had his say and put the gloss on a commanding performance, breaking Mo Salah’s Premier League goals record in the process.

The 4-1 didn’t flatter Pep Guardiola’s side, and the destiny of the Premier League title is now back in their hands.

Of course, Haaland gets his goal! 49 and counting for the season ? pic.twitter.com/mK5rxA8rvL — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 26, 2023

Pictures from BT Sport