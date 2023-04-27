Video: Kane and Son combine as Tottenham complete comeback against Man United

With 11 minutes left of their Premier League game against Man United, Son Heung-min took the roof off White Hart Lane as he drew Tottenham Hotspur level after coming back from 2-0 down.

The Red Devils were cruising after Marcus Rashford had put them two up before half-time, following Jadon Sancho’s wonderfully executed opener.

However, Pedro Porro gave the hosts hope, and captain Harry Kane and Son combined to bring Spurs level in a pulsating Premier League classic.

The lead evaporates! ? It's that duo again ???? Kane ? Son pic.twitter.com/WTaTzym24h — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 27, 2023

Pictures from BT Sport and NBC Sport Soccer