Video: Sensational Callum Wilson curler for Newcastle ends Everton game as a contest

Take a bow Callum Wilson! The Newcastle striker ended the match against Everton at Goodison Park as a contest with an absolute peach of a goal.

It had only been a few minutes since Joelinton had effectively made the game safe for the visitors before Wilson stepped up and scored the goal of the night.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Joelinton gets a goal to add to his assist to put Newcastle 2-0 up at Everton Erik ten Hag praises Premier League striker who is linked with summer transfer to Old Trafford ‘I think it would be important’ – Ralf Rangnick implores Tottenham to ensure one thing happens if they bag Nagelsmann

Seeing that Jordan Pickford was slightly to one side of the goal and given enough time to pick his spot, the forward bent a sensational curler into the top corner.

Callum Wilson bags a brace for Newcastle with a class finish ? pic.twitter.com/twG7cgR12w — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 27, 2023

Pictures from BT Sport and NBC Sport Soccer