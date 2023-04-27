Video: Sensational Callum Wilson curler for Newcastle ends Everton game as a contest

Take a bow Callum Wilson! The Newcastle striker ended the match against Everton at Goodison Park as a contest with an absolute peach of a goal.
It had only been a few minutes since Joelinton had effectively made the game safe for the visitors before Wilson stepped up and scored the goal of the night.
Seeing that Jordan Pickford was slightly to one side of the goal and given enough time to pick his spot, the forward bent a sensational curler into the top corner.
