Manchester United to compete with Euro giants for 25-year-old World Cup finalist

Manchester United continue to be linked with a move for the French international defender Axel Disasi.

The 25-year-old has been a key player for Monaco this season and he has a big future ahead of him.

Disasi will be hoping to establish himself as one of the best defenders in the world and hold down a regular starting spot in the French national team. A move to Manchester United could certainly help his national team ambitions. The Monaco defender was a substitute in the World Cup final against Argentina.

According to a report from L’Equipe (h/t SportWitness), Manchester United would have to pay €35-40 million in order to sign the central defender at the end of the season. The likes of Barcelona and Bayern Munich are keen on the player as well.

Erik ten Hag is looking to add more depth to his back line and Disasi could partner with the likes of Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez in a back three next season.

Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof could leave the club in search of regular game time and Manchester United will have to bring in adequate replacements.

Disasi is good enough to start for Manchester United and he will help the Red Devils tighten up at the back.

Apart from his defensive qualities, Disasi is calm and composed with his distribution and he should fit in well with Erik ten Hag’s philosophy.

Furthermore, the 25-year-old is a threat from set pieces because of his aerial prowess and he could add a new dimension to the Manchester United attack.

A move to the Premier League would be the ideal next step in the French international’s career and the reported asking price seems quite reasonable as well.