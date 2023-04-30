Manchester United are keen on the Sporting CP defender Goncalo Inacio.

The 21-year-old has made a name for himself with his performances for the Portuguese club this season and he is thought to be on the radar of the Red Devils, who could come forward with an offer for him this summer.

The defender has a €45 million release clause in his contract, but Sporting CP are trying to get him to sign a new deal so that the release clause can be increased to €80 million as per reports (h/t SportWitness).

Manchester United should look to make their move quickly in order to avoid such a situation. The Red Devils could certainly use another quality central defender, especially if players like Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof decide to leave the club.

The two players have struggled for game time this season and they need to leave Old Trafford in order to play regular first-team football once again.

Inacio has the potential to develop into a top-class defender and playing alongside players like Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez will help him develop further.

In addition to that, Erik ten Hag has done well to nurture talented young players during his time at Ajax, and he could help the 21-year-old defender improve and fulfil his potential.

The opportunity to play in the Premier League is a major step up from Sporting CP and the talented youngster is likely to be tempted. Competing against the best attackers in the world in the Premier League will only accelerate his development and Manchester United would have a future star on their hands.

If they can sign in for the reported €45 million, the fee could look like a bargain in the long run.