Newcastle United signed Anthony Gordon from Everton during the January transfer window for a fee of around £45 million.

The 22-year-old winger is yet to live up to the expectations at his new club and his performances have been quite mediocre during the second half of the campaign.

Gordon has started just three league games for Newcastle this season and he has struggled to hold down a regular starting spot in the side. Furthermore, he is yet to find the back of the net for his new club.

Newcastle United picked up an impressive win over Southampton in the Premier League yesterday and Alan Shearer was unhappy with the January signing’s performance.

The Newcastle United legend revealed that Gordon was pretty poor during the game and Eddie Howe’s decision to replace him with Callum Wilson during the game allowed the Magpies to secure all three points.

Shearer said in his column for the BBC: “Anthony Gordon had been pretty poor and missed a big chance but Howe had the luxury of bringing Callum Wilson on, who changed everything.”

Wilson came on and made an immediate impact for his side. The 30-year-old scored a brace to send Newcastle closer to the Champions League.

Gordon will be expected to improve on his performances and it remains to be seen whether he can establish himself as a key player for Newcastle next season.

Newcastle spent £45 million on the talented attacker and he will be expected to make a defining impact. The 22-year-old is still adapting to his new club but he will be expected to hit the ground running next season. Gordon has shown his quality at Everton in the past, and he helped them escape relegation last season.