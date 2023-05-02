Surprise name in the frame to replace Jeff Stelling as Soccer Saturday host

A surprise name is reportedly in the frame to take over from the legendary Jeff Stelling as the host of Sky Sports’ Soccer Saturday show.

According to the Sun, one of Sky’s other presenters, Adam Smith, is currently the leading candidate to take on those duties from next season.

Stelling, 68, recently confirmed he’d be leaving his position at the end of this current campaign, and sources have now suggested that Smith will be given the big job.

A source told the Sun: “Smithy is the frontrunner to take on Jeff’s role.”

They added: “There are a lot of people behind the scenes who are batting for him to get the job.

“Soccer Saturday is a tough gig and it needs a solid broadcaster who is quick on their feet.

“Stepping into Jeff’s shoes is a massive responsibility but plenty of his colleagues think Smithy is the right person for the job.”