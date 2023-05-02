Fabrizio Romano says Bayern Munich’s interest in Arsenal target is not true

It was reported this week that Bayern Munich are interested in signing Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins but that is not the case.

Reports from outlets such as Daily Mail stated that the German champions have Watkins as an option to fill their striker role next season and that a fee of £60m would guarantee the 27-year-old’s signature.

However, Fabrizio Romano has countered those reports by stating that Bayern are not actively working on a deal for the Villa star at this stage and that no negotiations have taken place.

Aston Villa are planning to offer Watkins a new long-term deal soon with an improved salary in order to keep suitors away from their star man.

FC Bayern are not actively working on deal to sign Ollie Watkins at this stage, despite reports. No negotiations — as they have different options in the list. ????????? #Bayern Aston Villa are planning to offer Ollie Watkins new long term deal soon with improved salary. #AVFC pic.twitter.com/gUn8z1NG1p — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 2, 2023

Watkins has also attracted interest from Arsenal who are also in the market for a forward to challenge Gabriel Jesus, reports Football Transfers.

Mikel Arteta has only Eddie Nketiah as an alternative to the Brazilian and that is not good enough for a team wanting to compete for the Premier League every season. Folarin Balogun is also an option for the Gunners but it remains to be seen if the striker will leave the Emirates this summer or not.

Watkins has been in sensational form since the World Cup break and it is not a surprise that several clubs are interested but it is uncertain whether the Aston Villa star will move ahead of the new campaign.