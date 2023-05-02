Jurgen Klopp confirms two Liverpool injuries ahead of Fulham clash

Liverpool have been dealt a double injury blow ahead of their Premier League game against Fulham on Wednesday night.

After winning all of their last four matches, the Reds, led by Jurgen Klopp, are on a decent run and looking to apply pressure on Newcastle United and Man United for a space in the league’s top four.

And although still unlikely to qualify for next season’s Champions League, another three points at home against Fulham tomorrow night could see the Merseyside giants close the gap to just four points.

However, if the 2019-20 champions are to come out on top against Marco Silva’s tricky Cottagers, they must do so without the help of striker Roberto Firmino, who, according to his manager, is out through injury. Last weekend’s late goalscorer Diogo Jota is also a doubt after struggling with a back injury.

“Bobby (Firmino) is out,” Klopp told reporters on Tuesday, as quoted by James Pearce.

“Diogo (Jota) is struggling (with his back). Couldn’t train v Spurs but played and hasn’t trained since. He is a doubt.”

Wednesday night’s game at Anfield is scheduled to kick-off at 8 p.m. (UK time) but will not be broadcast live on TV.