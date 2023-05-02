Manchester United cleared to sign brilliant Harry Kane alternative for bargain £70million

Manchester United are reportedly looking at Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martinez as an alternative to the transfer of Tottenham front-man Harry Kane.

The Red Devils urgently need to strengthen up front this summer, and Martinez looks like he could be the ideal option to come in as a long-term replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo.

According to Football Insider, the Argentina international may even be available for a relatively bargain price of just £70million this summer due to Inter’s needs to raise money from player sales due to financial issues.

Martinez has shone in Serie A and it would be intriguing to see him in the Premier League, though some Man Utd fans may prefer the more proven option in Kane.

Lautaro Martinez to Manchester United?
The challenge, however, will be negotiating with Spurs, who will surely do everything in their power to avoid losing their star player to a rival.

If Kane is unavailable, United could do a lot worse than sign Martinez for just £70m, which looks pretty cheap in today’s market.

The 25-year-old has scored a total of 95 goals in 228 games for Inter, and won the Italian title in 2020/21.

