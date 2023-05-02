One candidate emerging above the rest in Tottenham’s search for a new manager

Tottenham are still searching for a new manager since sacking Antonio Conte in March and a new report states that one candidate is now a serious contender to get the role in North London.

Tottenham are a mess at present under the stewardship of Daniel Levy and the bonfire has grown since sacking Antonio Conte on March 27. Spurs put the Italian’s assistant Cristian Stellini in charge before he was dismissed and replaced by Ryan Mason following last month’s 6-1 thrashing at Newcastle.

The London club are now well into their search for a new manager ahead of next season and according to ESPN, Feyenoord boss Arne Slot is emerging as a serious contender alongside Julian Nagelsmann to become Tottenham’s next coach.

Slot’s reputation has grown over the last two years and this campaign has seen him guide Feyenoord to the top spot in the Eredivisie, having lost one league game all season. A league win would be their first since 2017 and that follows their run to the Europa Conference League final during the last campaign.

According to the report, the Dutch coach is under contract at Feyenoord until 2025 and only has a clause in his deal allowing him to join a Premier League club in 2024 – meaning the Dutch club would be entitled to compensation were he to leave

Slot will face very tough competition from Nagelsmann for the role at Tottenham as the London club get closer to appointing a new manager.