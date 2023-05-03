Manchester United may reportedly be in a stronger position to win the race for the transfer of Napoli striker Victor Osimhen.

The Nigeria international has had an outstanding season in Serie A and is likely to be a man in demand this summer, with the Manchester Evening News among the sources recently to link the player as a target for Man Utd.

Osimhen would undoubtedly be a great fit for the Red Devils’ needs right now, and it seems there’s a chance that talks with Bayern Munich aren’t going too well.

See below as Florian Plettenberg states that contacts from Bayern have cooled down, with Osimhen’s €150million asking price being an issue…

News #Osimhen: The contact with #FCBayern has cooled down because of his price tag. At this stage a transfer is not affordable for Bayern. The club won’t pay more than €100m for a new striker and Neapel is still demanding up to €150m. Bayern is aware of it. Therefore no… pic.twitter.com/sxa2sLKAfb — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) May 3, 2023

Osimhen may be too expensive for United as well, but we’ll have to see how this develops in the weeks and months ahead.

A big investment up front is surely needed for MUFC, and it looks a positive for them that Bayern may no longer be realistic contenders for Osimhen’s signature.

The 24-year-old looks like he’s about to fire Napoli to the title in Italy, so it remains to be seen if he’ll be particularly pushy about leaving anyway.