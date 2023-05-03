West Ham appear to admit defeat in their attempts to keep Declan Rice at the club

He’s been a mainstay of West Ham’s starting XIs throughout the 2022/23 Premier League season, though Declan Rice was missing through illness when the Hammers took to the field against Man City on Wednesday tonight.

With only four games left after their assignment at the Etihad Stadium, fans of the east Londoners will be hoping to see their talisman in the claret and blue again, given that it appears he is likely to leave the club in the summer.

There have long been rumours that he would move on, with Man United and Arsenal just two clubs that are believed to be chasing his signature, per Sky Sports.

However, David Moyes had seemingly placed a huge fee on his head – talkSPORT suggested the Scot wanted a British record – in order to ward off potential suitors.

It seems that he and the club are now close to admitting defeat after Football Insider revealed that sources have told them that the Hammers are scouring the market for potential midfield options to replace their captain.

From Rice’s point of view, he has remained professional at all times and led his side with aplomb throughout the season.

Though it’s been a disappointing domestic campaign, the east Londoners are within 180 minutes of a Europa Conference League final, and lifting that trophy would be a fitting way for Rice to end his career at the London Stadium.