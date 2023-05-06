Liverpool pursuit of 24-year-old very advanced, star likely to cost £80 million

Liverpool continue to be linked with a move for the Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Alexis Mac Allister.

The 24-year-old is a prime target for Liverpool this summer and German Garcia Grova has revealed to TransferRoom that the player is likely to cost around £80 million this summer.

Apparently, Liverpool’s pursuit of the Argentine international is very advanced and the player could sign a contract until 2028 at the Merseyside club.

Mac Allister has been a key player for Brighton and Argentina over the past year. He helped his country win the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and he could prove to be a superb acquisition for Liverpool.

The Reds will have to replace Naby Keita who is set to leave the club at the end of the season or a free transfer. Mac Allister could prove to be an upgrade on the Guinea international.

The Argentine will add creativity, control, composure and flair in the middle of the park. Furthermore, he is a hard-working midfielder who could be the ideal fit for Liverpool’s pressing football.

The 24-year-old is still relatively young and he is likely to improve further with coaching and experience. Playing alongside players like Thiago Alcântara and working with a manager like Jurgen Klopp could help the Argentine improve further.

If Liverpool end up paying £80 million for the midfielder it could be a club-record signing for them.

The midfield has been a major concern for the Reds this season and it is no surprise that they are willing to spend big money on midfield reinforcements.