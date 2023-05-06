Report reveals Mikel Arteta transfer budget as Arsenal plot another title charge

Arsenal have had an impressive Premier League campaign so far and they will be looking to push Manchester City until the end in the title race.

Pep Guardiola’s men are slight favourites to win the league title and the Gunners will be hoping for a slice of luck to turn things around.

Mikel Arteta has clearly done an impressive job and Arsenal are now planning to back him significantly during the summer transfer window in order to launch a fresh title bid next season.

A report from the Independent claims that Arteta will be handed a transfer war chest of around £150 million. The Gunners will be able to spend the money they raise through sales as well.

The report adds that West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice remains a priority target for Arsenal this summer.

The Gunners must look to sign a midfielder who can partner Thomas Partey at the base of the midfield and can fill in for him from time to time. In addition to that, Arsenal will need to bring in a quality winger so that Arteta can rotate players like Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka. They will also need to invest in a quality goal scorer this summer. Gabriel Jesus is the only reliable goalscorer at the club right now.

Arsenal will be competing in the UEFA champions league next season and they will need a deeper squad in order to compete across all fronts. It remains to be seen whether Mikel Arteta can get his preferred targets across the line in the coming months now.