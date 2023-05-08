Harry Kane has been linked with a move away from Tottenham Hotspur in recent weeks.

The 29-year-old striker will be entering the final year of his contract at the end of the season and Tottenham have not managed to agree on an extension with him yet.

There have been rumours that the player could look to sign a new contract with his boyhood club but a report from Football Insider claims that the England international is unlikely to put pen to paper on a new deal before a new manager has been appointed.

Tottenham are yet to bring in a quality long-term replacement for Antonio Conte. Former midfielder Ryan Mason is currently the caretaker manager at the club.

Tottenham have been linked with managers like Julian Nagelsmann in recent weeks.

Kane has informed Tottenham that he will wait for the managerial appointment before making a decision on his long-term future.

It seems that the 29-year-old is looking to gauge the ambitions of the club before committing his long-term future to them. He has been linked with big clubs like Manchester United recently and Kane will want to play for a team capable of winning trophies.

If Tottenham cannot match up to his ambitions it makes sense for him to move on this summer.

The England international is 29 and he is yet to win a single trophy at club level. Kane is one of the best players in the world and he deserves to play at a higher level.

The Tottenham star has 28 goals and five assists to his name across all competitions this season and he could prove to be a sensational signing for most clubs in the world.