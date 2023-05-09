Journalist explains delay in Chelsea announcing Mauricio Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino has had a lot of questions about certain aspects of the Chelsea manager’s job, which may have slowed down the process.

However, it is now widely expected that the Blues will end up appointing the former Tottenham and Paris Saint-Germain boss, according to Ben Jacobs in his column for Si & Dan Talk Chelsea.

Pochettino did impressive work at Spurs and looks ideal to guide Chelsea out of their current crisis, so fans will undoubtedly be relieved that this should all be resolved soon.

Jacobs says CFC have no doubts about the Argentine, with the west London giants now expecting to finalise things this week in order for him to start as manager next season.

“It is now expected that Mauricio Pochettino will take the job,” Jacobs said. “Chelsea now have no doubts he’s the right manager for the job. It’s just a case of finalising the deal.

“Pochettino has had a lot of questions. Part of this is down to getting clarity over his role and how much control he will get. And he has wanted to understand the outgoings situation and any recruitment plans in place that pre-date him.

“Pochettino is seen as the right fit and if all goes to plan, Chelsea are confident of appointing Pochettino this week and he’ll start next season.”

This means Frank Lampard will remain in charge on an interim basis for the final few games of this campaign, which perhaps isn’t ideal as Chelsea remain slumped in mid-table, but it allows Pochettino a bit more time to prepare for what will be a hugely important pre-season and summer transfer window.