Liverpool’s Alexis Mac Allister transfer pursuit won’t stop them targeting £70m-rated star as well

Liverpool are working on the potential transfer of Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, but that won’t stop them also pursuing Chelsea star Mason Mount.

The Reds have had a poor season by their high standards, though they still have an outside chance of finishing in the top four after some recent improvement in form.

Midfield is an obvious area of weakness in Jurgen Klopp’s squad, so it perhaps makes sense that both Mac Allister and Mount are being seriously considered, as per football.london‘s report.

Mac Allister has shone at Brighton and could be an important upgrade on the likes of Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara, while there could also be room for Mount in there as well, with both Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain out of contract at the end of this season.

Mason Mount to Liverpool?
Mount could be expensive, however, with football.london claiming Chelsea will ask for around £70m and LFC will probably try to get that price down.

The England international has just over a year to run on his current contract at Stamford Bridge, so that surely puts Liverpool in a decent position to negotiate that price down, or else Chelsea risk losing him on a free next summer.

