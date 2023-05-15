Man United handed potential boost over Liverpool in race for Alexis Mac Allister

Alexis Mac Allister is expected to leave Brighton and Hove Albion at the end of the season.

The Argentine midfielder, who has enjoyed an excellent campaign with the Seagulls, is believed to be one star allowed to leave the south coast this summer in search of bigger and better things.

Widely reported to be wanted by both Manchester United and Liverpool, the South American is set to decide his future next month, and according to leading transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, an early deal is likely to be agreed.

Which club will win the race for the highly-rated midfielder remains unknown but according to The Athletic, Champions League football is the 24-year-old’s ambition, and with Liverpool outsiders to qualify for the prestigious competition next season, Erik Ten Hag will surely fancy his chances of securing the Argentine World Cup winner.

At the time of writing, the Premier League’s top four is shaping up to go the distance.

Although Newcastle and Manchester United are firm favourites to nick the last two Champions League spots behind Arsenal and soon-to-be champions Manchester City, Liverpool, who play Leicester City on Monday night, remain in with a chance of qualifying – it will depend on either of the aforementioned teams dropping crucial points in their last three games though.

