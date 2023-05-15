Video: Trent Alexander-Arnold produces free-kick rocket to kill off Leicester City

Liverpool have gone 3-0 up against Liverpool at the King Power Stadium thanks to a rocket free-kick from Trent Alexander-Arnold. 

The Reds went into the break with a 2-0 lead thanks to a brace from Curtis Jones and have been comfortable throughout the second 45 but the match has now been killed off thanks to a free-kick from Alexander-Arnold.

The right-back and Salah went through a short routine before the defender hit a rocket into the Leicester net to confirm the three points are going back to Merseyside – which the Blue half of the city will also be happy with.

