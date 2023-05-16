Bayern Munich’s Ryan Gravenberch is a top target for Liverpool this summer.

The Athletic has reported that Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister of Brighton & Hove Albion and Chelsea’s Mason Mount are all highly regarded by those behind the scenes at Anfield.

Bayern’s central midfielder has played 22 times in the Bundesliga this season. The 21-year-old also has 11 caps with the Netherlands.

When the Dutchman was bursting onto the scene, former Ajax man Wim Kieft said that he was the “greatest talent in the Netherlands” as quoted by Bundesliga.com.

Achieving all of that at such a young age makes it clear why he’s clearly liked by those at Liverpool.

With the aforementioned article stating that Jurgen Klopp wants to sign at least two new midfielders in the summer, Gravenberch would add quality and youth to their ranks.

However, you’d suspect that the Bundesliga outfit would do all it can in its power to hold onto the Netherlands international.

Should the Reds miss out on the Champions League, then perhaps that could be a factor that keeps him in the German capital next season