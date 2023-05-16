“It’s a joke” – Jamie O’Hara furious with Daniel Levy’s decision to offer star new contract

Tottenham are set to offer defender Eric Dier a new contract this summer and it is a decision that has not pleased pundit Jamie O’Hara who is furious with Daniel Levy.

Talks are currently underway to offer Dier a new three-year deal as he enters the final season of his contract, reports the Evening Standard, and O’Hara is not a fan of the decision.

Speaking about Levy and Dier’s contract, the former Spurs midfielder described Levy as a “brilliant businessman” but “horrendous” at building a football team, ahead of a pivotal summer in which he would like to see “deadwood” players sold.

O’Hara is like many other Tottenham fans who are tired of the way their club is being run and the North London club looks like it is going backwards.

Jamie O’Hara furious with Daniel Levy over Eric Dier deal

“Daniel Levy and the mob up there don’t have a clue what they’re doing, do they?” he told Grosvenor Sport. “It’s just a business and until you start getting rid of all the deadwood it won’t improve.

“They’ve offered Eric Dier a new three-year contract – the guy is just a back-up defender, it’s a joke. Levy is not making good football decisions right now.”

Tottenham are under threat of having no European football next season despite being third in the league at one stage this season. That will have an effect on their transfer dealings and it looks like it could be another long summer for fans of the North London club as they still haven’t a manager or sporting director in place.