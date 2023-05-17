Tottenham have eyes fixed on manager target as search begins to takeoff

Tottenham are beginning to step up their search for a new manager and have their eyes fixes on Feyenoord boss Arne Slot after several other coaches distanced themselves from the job in North London.

Spurs sacked Antonio Conte back in March and have messed around with the key role ever since but according to the Telegraph, the Premier League club have now stepped up their search for a new boss.

Their main target is Feyenoord’s Arne Slot but the North London could have a tough time getting the 44-year-old coach as the Dutch club are determined to keep him.

The newly crowned Eredivisie champions are willing to offer Slot a new contract to keep him and should that come to fruition, Spurs will once again have to look elsewhere.

It has been confirmed that Julian Nagelsmann will not be joining Tottenham this summer and either will Vincent Kompany, who wanted to remain at Burnley next season and has just signed a new deal at the club.

Another name at the top of Spurs’ list was Bayer Leverkusen’s Xabi Alonso but the former Liverpool star has confirmed he will remain in Germany next season, reports Sky Sports.

Tottenham are starting to lose candidates one by one and will need to appoint someone soon or else another Nuno Espirito Santo situation may play out.