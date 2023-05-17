Video: Brentford’s Ivan Toney banned from all football related activity for eight months and with immediate effect

Although a ban for Brentford star Ivan Toney wasn’t unexpected, being hit by one immediately, that relates to all football related activity and for eight months, may have still come as a bit of a shock.

The ban, imposed by an independent regulatory commission, is because of Toney’s 262 breaches of FA rule E8 (30 of which were withdrawn by the FA) that took place between Feb 25th 2017 and January 23rd 2021.

It means the west Londoners will be without their striker for the games against Tottenham and Man City this season, as well as any others up to and including January 16th, 2024.

Toney has also been fined £50,000 and warned about his future conduct.

Upon hearing the news, Brentford released a statement on their official website.

