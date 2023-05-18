Confirmed West Ham line up for AZ Alkmaar clash; Antonio leads the line in unchanged side

The lineups are out for West Ham United’s Europa Conference League clash with AZ Alkmaar.

West Ham has the advantage going into the second leg with a 2-1 one in the first leg at home.

The Hammers went 1-0 down but were able to turn the game on its head thanks to goals from Said Benrahma and Michail Antonio.

Should they go through tonight then David Moyes’ side will be in the final of the competition and have a great chance to get their hands on some silverware.

Moyes names an unchanged side that won at the London Stadium. Antonio will once again lead the line and Jared Bowen and Said Benrahma will likely be on the wings.

Premier League safety is all but secured, either a point or win in their league match will ensure safety. Winning the Conference League would certainly make an underwhelming season a much more fondly remembered campaign for the West Ham faithful.

