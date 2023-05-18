Joey Barton banned by the FA following a rant towards match official

Former Premier League midfielder Joey Barton has always courted controversy during his playing career and it seems that his managerial career is no different.

The Bristol Rovers manager has been handed a three-game ban by the Football Association for improper conduct. During the course of his ban, the Bristol Rovers manager will not be able to enter the stadium and the suspension will apply to the first team competitive fixtures next season.

Bristol Rovers manager Joey Barton has been given a three-match "ground ban" and a £3,000 fine for three misconduct breaches that took place after the game against Sheffield Wednesday in April. The stadium ban will apply to first team competitive fixtures next season. https://t.co/0jUdp7tmyN — BBC Sport Bristol (@bbcbristolsport) May 17, 2023

Apparently, Barton was involved in an altercation with a match official in the tunnel at the changing room where he was guilty of using abusive and insulting language. The incident took place after his side were beaten by Sheffield Wednesday last month.

Apparently, the League One manager has been handed a £3000 fine for the misconduct as well.

Despite his antics on and off the pitch, Barton has done an impressive job at Bristol Rovers and he helped them stave off relegation after taking over at the club in February 2021. He helped Bristol Rovers secure promotion last season as well.

Bristol have done quite well this year and they are all set for a mid-table finish.