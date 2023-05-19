Newcastle United have posted one of the most likely crossovers you’ll ever see on football social media.

The club posted a video of 16-time WWE Champion John Cena talking about Magpies defender Dan Burn.

In the clip, Cena praises the 31-year-old for driving a Smart Car, despite the fact that he’s very tall (6 ft, 7 inches to be exact).

The wrestler-turned-movie star has been pictured wearing a Tottenham Hotspur shirt before but has also gone to Stamford Bridge to watch Chelsea player.

Dan Burn ? @JohnCena A crossover between the #NUFC defender and the Fast X star you never expected to see! ? pic.twitter.com/V2nSBbb87S — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) May 19, 2023

However, of all the Premier League players you’d predict on the lips of Cena, we doubt anyone would’ve guessed that it would’ve been Burn.

The Newcastle man would probably tower over a number of WWE stars with his height, including John Cena himself!

But we think Burn might be just a little bit too slight to be able to go toe-to-toe with the likes of Roman Reigns or Seth Rollins any time soon.