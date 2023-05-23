“Behind the scenes” talks for Chelsea star to seal permanent transfer to Euro giants

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek is reportedly a top transfer target for AC Milan, with talks ongoing over a permanent move for the England international.

Loftus-Cheek has struggled for playing time at Stamford Bridge, with some fitness issues disrupting his progress in recent years, despite occasionally looking like a player with huge promise.

Many Chelsea fans will be disappointed that this homegrown talent hasn’t quite been able to live up to his potential, and it seems discussions are now taking place behind the scenes over his possible move to Milan.

That’s according to transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano in the tweet below, with the reporter stressing that this will be a permanent deal, with no chance of a loan…

More Stories / Latest News
Premier League team of the week: Man United duo and Newcastle star in BBC XI
Video: The Nick Pope save that confirmed Newcastle’s Champions League qualification
“Top of that list” – Jamie Carragher labels Man City’s Pep Guardiola the greatest of all time

Even if Loftus-Cheek hasn’t quite made it at Chelsea, it says a lot about his potential that a big club like Milan are keen on signing him this summer.

It will be interesting to see if the 27-year-old can get back to his best with a spell in Serie A, just as other former Chelsea players like Tammy Abraham and Fikayo Tomori have.

More Stories Ruben Loftus-Cheek

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.