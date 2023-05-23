“Behind the scenes” talks for Chelsea star to seal permanent transfer to Euro giants

Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek is reportedly a top transfer target for AC Milan, with talks ongoing over a permanent move for the England international.

Loftus-Cheek has struggled for playing time at Stamford Bridge, with some fitness issues disrupting his progress in recent years, despite occasionally looking like a player with huge promise.

Many Chelsea fans will be disappointed that this homegrown talent hasn’t quite been able to live up to his potential, and it seems discussions are now taking place behind the scenes over his possible move to Milan.

That’s according to transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano in the tweet below, with the reporter stressing that this will be a permanent deal, with no chance of a loan…

Talks continue behind the scenes for Ruben Loftus-Cheek to AC Milan. He’s top target for Milan, as revealed last week. ??? #ACMilan #CFC Chelsea and Milan are discussing about the fee for permanent deal, no way for loan. RLC, keen on Serie A move. pic.twitter.com/OUE9TXQFOG — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 23, 2023

Even if Loftus-Cheek hasn’t quite made it at Chelsea, it says a lot about his potential that a big club like Milan are keen on signing him this summer.

It will be interesting to see if the 27-year-old can get back to his best with a spell in Serie A, just as other former Chelsea players like Tammy Abraham and Fikayo Tomori have.