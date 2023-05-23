Transfer expert provides update on Brighton stars potentially joining Arsenal and Liverpool

Transfer news journalist Gianluca Di Marzio has provided an update on Brighton stars Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister ahead of this summer.

The Seagulls duo have been superb performers for Roberto De Zerbi’s side, and it is widely expected that there will be a number of suitors in for both players this summer.

Mac Allister has been strongly linked with Liverpool by Fabrizio Romano, as per his tweet below, while Caicedo has mostly been linked with Arsenal, with Football Insider claiming they’re ahead of Chelsea in the running for the Ecuador international at the moment.

Di Marzio seems to agree with Romano’s report below as he suggests Mac Allister is now very likely to join LFC, whereas Caicedo might prove slightly trickier to prise away from Brighton.

Liverpool want to resolve final details of Alexis Mac Allister deal as soon as possible to avoid competition; full agreement on personal terms is really close. ??? #LFC Plan is to leave #BHAFC early in the window, been told the move could be done and sealed in June. pic.twitter.com/Dlukbsn5Ey — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 21, 2023

See below as Di Marzio told My Betting Sites, as quoted by Arsenal Buzz, that it would take big money for Arsenal to convince Brighton to sell them Caicedo.

??| @DiMarzio on Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo: “If Arsenal or other clubs arrive with less than €90-80 million, they want that money, Caicedo will stay there. “They will lose Mac Allister because he will, I think, go to Liverpool. Yes, Brighton got Milner, they got… pic.twitter.com/qLoOGIENyR — Arsenal Buzz (@ArsenalBuzzCom) May 23, 2023

He said: “If Arsenal or other clubs arrive with less than €90-80 million, they want that money, Caicedo will stay there. They will lose Mac Allister because he will, I think, go to Liverpool. Yes, Brighton got Milner, they got Dahoud but Caicedo is a different player and really, really important.

“If Arsenal will insist and will arrive at that money, this is the moment Caicedo will go. And with Rice and Caicedo, obviously, Arsenal would have an incredible midfield.”