Jorg Schmadtke’s arrival could see Liverpool move for 22-yr-old Bundesliga ace

Liverpool have been linked with a move for the Wolfsburg defender Micky Van de Ven.

The 22-year-old has impressed with his performance in the Bundesliga and the Reds could look to make a move for him according to INews.

Liverpool are set to appoint Jorg Schmadtke as the sporting director on an interim basis, and he will look to scour the Bundesliga market for talented young players. The 59-year-old is expected to join Liverpool next month, and he will start working on potential incomings right away.

Liverpool could certainly use defensive reinforcements this summer, especially with the way Joel Matip and Joe Gomez have performed this season. Both players have been largely underwhelming and Liverpool should look to bring in more quality at the back.

Van de Ven has proven his quality with Wolfsburg and he could be ready to make the step up to the Premier League. A move to Liverpool would allow him to showcase his qualities at a higher level and working with a manager like Jurgen Klopp will help him develop further.

The 22-year-old has all the attributes to develop into a key player for Liverpool in the coming seasons. The defender’s electric pace makes him a good fit for Liverpool’s high line, and he could partner with players like Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate next season.