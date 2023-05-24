Video: ‘Liked him for a long time’ – Gareth Southgate talks up England candidacy of Crystal Palace star

Although the 2022/23 Premier League season will soon be over, there are still international matters to attend to, and Gareth Southgate has spring a surprise or two with his England squad announcement for the games against Malta and North Macedonia.

The Three Lions manager seems to be keeping true to his style in that he’s picking based on form rather than reputation, and that’s seen a first-ever call up for Crystal Palace star, Eberechi Eze.

There are a number of regular international stars in there of course, but it’s good to see Eze joined by the likes of Lewis Dunk and Marc Guehi – good solid players if not the household names that many would expect.

Pictures from Sky Sports

