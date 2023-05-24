Video: ‘They can ban me’ – Gareth Southgate puts a marker down against his FA employers over Toney

In what will surely be seen as wholehearted support for Brentford striker, Ivan Toney, England manager Gareth Southgate has laid down the gauntlet to the Football Association by saying he isn’t happy with the way that the player has effectively been cast aside.

Toney has been banned for eight months because of betting issues, but Southgate has admitted talking to him and even said the FA could ban him if they felt the need, as he wasn’t clear if that was allowed or not.

More Stories / Latest News Gareth Southgate reveals that England winger admitted he wasn’t at the level required to represent his country for their upcoming matches More bad news for Chelsea as Todd Boehly decides to concentrate on his other business interests Major Barcelona star could be set to join Man United this summer

Southgate appeared keen to ensure that the player kept his spirits up even going as far to say he would be called up again depending on his fitness and state of mind once his ban is over.

?? "I don't like the idea that we just leave somebody" Gareth Southgate discusses how he wants to support Ivan Toney and says the Brentford striker 'without a doubt' still has a chance of playing at Euro 2024. pic.twitter.com/HUFGeEQUdl — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) May 24, 2023

Pictures from Sky Sports News