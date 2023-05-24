Video: ‘They can ban me’ – Gareth Southgate puts a marker down against his FA employers over Toney

In what will surely be seen as wholehearted support for Brentford striker, Ivan Toney, England manager Gareth Southgate has laid down the gauntlet to the Football Association by saying he isn’t happy with the way that the player has effectively been cast aside.

Toney has been banned for eight months because of betting issues, but Southgate has admitted talking to him and even said the FA could ban him if they felt the need, as he wasn’t clear if that was allowed or not.

Southgate appeared keen to ensure that the player kept his spirits up even going as far to say he would be called up again depending on his fitness and state of mind once his ban is over.

