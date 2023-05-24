West Ham target move for 26-year-old Leeds player who is almost certain to leave next month

If things had been different, Leeds United could’ve been staying up at the expense of West Ham United, however, with one game left of the Premier League season, it’s the east Londoners that are safe and sound for another season with the Elland Road outfit needing to win their fixture against Tottenham Hotspur and hope results elsewhere go their way.

If Sam Allardyce isn’t able to do the seemingly impossible on the final weekend of the 2022/23 campaign, then the likelihood is that there’ll be a mass exodus of players from the Yorkshire-based club, and for a number of reasons.

Financial issues will surely dictate just how many players are able to be kept on, with players who have contracts running down perhaps not being renewed.

One player that is interesting West Ham according to The Sun is Jack Harrison, a player whom Spotrac note is the sixth highest earner at the club on a weekly wage of £50,000.

It isn’t clear at this point, particularly given that Leeds aren’t actually relegated yet, what fee the club would demand for the 26-year-old’s services, though the Hammers interest could tempt both player and club in any event.

One other issue that may prove problematic in getting any potential deal over the line is that there’s as yet no clarity on whether David Moyes will still be in charge of the east Londoners next season.

If not, any new incumbent may have entirely different targets that he wishes to go after.