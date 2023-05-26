Fabrizio Romano provides encouraging update over Jude Bellingham’s future

The future of Jude Bellingham is close to being resolved as the midfielder’s move to Real Madrid is edging closer.

It was reported at the start of the month that the England star had agreed personal terms with the La Liga giants but very little has been heard about the move since.

That is likely due to Borussia Dortmund’s participation in the Bundesliga title race and with one game to go, this huge transfer is likely to speed up following this weekend’s conclusion in Germany.

Fabrizio Romano is reporting that an agreement over a transfer fee is at the final stages and that there will be more talks next week. The fee being reported is €100m plus add-ons in what will be a major coup for Los Blancos.

Real Madrid & Jude Bellingham ??? ? Deal was never going to be signed this week to respect BVB in title race. ? Agreement at final stages for €100m plus add-ons, key new contacts next week. ? Personal terms agreed in April over long term deal, no doubts. Step by step ? pic.twitter.com/5B0YQi7jBT — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 26, 2023

Bellingham will be added to the impressive young talent already accumulated at Real Madrid as the La Liga giants look to move on from their veterans in the near future.

Many expected the England international to return to his homeland this summer as Liverpool and Man City were also in the race for the 19-year-old. However, the midfielder has settled on Real Madrid and will be competing for some of the biggest trophies in Europe throughout his time at the Bernabeu.