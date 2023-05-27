Liverpool closing in on first major summer signing as Reds offer treble player’s current wages

Liverpool are closing in on the signing of Alexis Mac Allister as the Brighton star is the first piece of the puzzle in helping Jurgen Klopp take the Reds back to the top of the Premier League.

This window is set to be a big one for the Merseyside club and according to Football Insider, their first signing is nearly over the line as the Reds are close to agreeing personal terms with the World Cup winner.

The deal is 95% of the way there and Liverpool are believed to have offered the Argentina star a salary triple his current deal at Brighton.

That is reportedly £150,000-a-week and Liverpool hope to get the deal finalised over the coming weeks.

Mac Allister has been really impressive for Brighton this season across the 39 games he has played. The 24-year-old has contributed 12 goals and three assists in all competitions and had an impressive World Cup campaign helping Argentina to their third World title.

The midfielder is exactly the profile Jurgen Klopp needs as the Argentina star is a creative outlet that has an impressive range of passing that will benefit the likes of Salah and Luis Diaz.

It will be interesting to see who Liverpool sign to partner the Brighton star but in isolation, Mac Allister is a great capture for the Reds.