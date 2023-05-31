Benzema the latest to consider future as Real Madrid striker offered mega-money move to Saudi

It could be another crucial summer for Real Madrid with star striker, Karim Benzema, now reportedly considering his future at the club.

The Frenchman has flourished ever since former colleague, Cristiano Ronaldo, left the club, but he could be about to link up with the Portuguese superstar in Saudi Arabia after receiving a mega-money offer to play in the Pro League.

According to ESPN, sources have suggested that although Benzema has reached an agreement with Los Blancos to extend his contract by a year and he would like to stay in Madrid, the carrot of a €400m contract for two years in Saudi is clearly proving a temptation that could be hard to resist.

As with the money that was earned by those players that went off to China for a few seasons, the train only stops by once and Benzema isn’t getting any younger.

At 35 years of age, the striker won’t ever get another offer like this. The riches on offer absolutely dwarf his reported £14m a year salary from Real Madrid (per Salary Sport).

With the greatest respect, it’s clear that any top-level player heading to Saudi is only doing so for the payout.

The standard of the football is poor when compared with European leagues, and from a professional standpoint such a move makes absolutely no sense whatsoever.

With riches that will set him up for life, it’s going to take all Benzema’s willpower to turn it down.