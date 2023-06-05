FA Cup final might have changed Man United’s mind about David de Gea

David de Gea’s performance in the FA Cup final on Saturday might have cost him his future at Man United despite the goalkeeper agreeing a deal with the Premier League giants.

The Spaniard was beaten by an Ilkay Gundogan strike within the first 15 seconds of the match but it was Man City’s second and winning goal that brought criticism De Gea’s way.

Gundogan met a De Bruyne cross just outside of the box but didn’t connect perfectly. Many felt the Man United goalkeeper should have saved the shot as it moved slowly towards the net and that is one of many mistakes this season.

United fans have been calling for the club to sign a new number one and that could happen this summer as the Daily Mail report that what happened at Wembley could change things regarding De Gea’s new contract.

David De Gea has already agreed terms on a new contract but the deal it yet to be signed off by Manchester United. What unfolded at Wembley could change things and at the very least De Gea understands his no.1 status is no longer guaranteed.

De Gea could still sign a new deal but will do so with the understanding that he might not be the number-one choice next season. Last week, Ten Hag stated that the veteran goalkeeper will stay but also hinted that the starting spot is up for grabs.

Speaking to the Times via Fabrizio Romano, Ten Hag said: “De Gea will stay but I will not say he’ll always be my number one goalkeeper.”

Who Man United will sign to be their new number one next season is uncertain, but it is looking harder and harder to see De Gea retaining his spot at Old Trafford.