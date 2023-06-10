“He can’t run” – Pundit believes Alexis Mac Allister is not going to solve Liverpool’s problems

Former Spurs striker turned pundit Darren Bent believes Liverpool made a mistake signing former Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister.

Liverpool did not waste much time to complete their first signing of the summer. The Argentinian midfielder was announced as their first signing earlier this week, after the Reds activated his £35million release clause.

Despite his signing being considered a great piece of business by most, Darren Bent believes he is not going to solve Liverpool’s midfield problems because “he can’t run”.

Bent argues that Liverpool’s success has historically been built on the energy and pace of players like Georginio Wijnaldum.

Bent told DR Sports:

“Is he what you need though? Don’t get me wrong, I like him. I think he’s very good.

“He can’t run. What’s Liverpool’s midfield problem? You’ve got no legs.

“Don’t get me wrong, he’s an unbelievable midfield player but when I think of Liverpool in the past and what made you so successful, there are people like Wijnaldum that was ratting around like pace, pace, pace in the middle of the park.”

