“He can’t run” – Pundit believes Alexis Mac Allister is not going to solve Liverpool’s problems

Former Spurs striker turned pundit Darren Bent believes Liverpool made a mistake signing former Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister.

Liverpool did not waste much time to complete their first signing of the summer. The Argentinian midfielder was announced as their first signing earlier this week, after the Reds activated his £35million release clause.

Despite his signing being considered a great piece of business by most, Darren Bent believes he is not going to solve Liverpool’s midfield problems because “he can’t run”.

Bent argues that Liverpool’s success has historically been built on the energy and pace of players like Georginio Wijnaldum.

Bent told DR Sports:

“Is he what you need though? Don’t get me wrong, I like him. I think he’s very good. “He can’t run. What’s Liverpool’s midfield problem? You’ve got no legs.

Alexis Mac Allister had an outstanding season, contributing to Argentina’s victorious World Cup campaign in Qatar and playing a crucial role in Brighton’s remarkable achievement of qualifying for the Europa League after finishing sixth in the Premier League.